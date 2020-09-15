Analysts Set Emera Inc (TSE:EMA) PT at C$61.42

Shares of Emera Inc (TSE:EMA) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$61.42.

EMA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Emera from C$59.00 to C$57.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Emera from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from C$64.00 to C$60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, CSFB downgraded shares of Emera from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from C$64.00 to C$60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd.

TSE:EMA opened at C$54.05 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 169.45. Emera has a 12 month low of C$42.12 and a 12 month high of C$60.94. The company has a market cap of $13.33 billion and a PE ratio of 15.95. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$54.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$54.25.

Emera (TSE:EMA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported C$0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.51 by C($0.04). The business had revenue of C$1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.37 billion. Research analysts forecast that Emera will post 3.0099999 earnings per share for the current year.

Emera Company Profile

Emera Incorporated, an energy and services company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity to various customers. The company is also involved in gas transmission and utility energy services businesses; and the provision of energy marketing, trading, and other energy asset management services.

