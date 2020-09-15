Analysts Set Ardelyx Inc (NASDAQ:ARDX) PT at $12.00

Shares of Ardelyx Inc (NASDAQ:ARDX) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.00.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ardelyx in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ardelyx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Ardelyx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

In other news, CEO Michael Raab sold 23,128 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.01, for a total value of $162,127.28. Also, Director David M. Mott bought 72,598 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.75 per share, with a total value of $490,036.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.96% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ardelyx in the second quarter valued at about $508,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ardelyx by 12.0% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 320,712 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,220,000 after buying an additional 34,304 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ardelyx by 54.8% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 240,348 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,664,000 after buying an additional 85,062 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ardelyx by 2.0% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 246,625 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,707,000 after buying an additional 4,902 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ardelyx in the second quarter valued at about $122,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.99% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ARDX opened at $6.24 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.44. Ardelyx has a twelve month low of $4.16 and a twelve month high of $8.81. The company has a market capitalization of $556.69 million, a PE ratio of -5.29 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a current ratio of 6.29, a quick ratio of 6.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.01). Ardelyx had a negative return on equity of 65.94% and a negative net margin of 1,090.69%. The business had revenue of $1.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 million. Equities analysts predict that Ardelyx will post -1.12 EPS for the current year.

Ardelyx Company Profile

Ardelyx, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells medicines for the treatment of cardiorenal diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product candidate is tenapanor, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with irritable bowel syndrome with constipation, as well as in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of hyperphosphatemia in end-stage renal disease patients on dialysis.

