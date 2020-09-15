Analysts Set Andersons Inc (NASDAQ:ANDE) Target Price at $21.75

Shares of Andersons Inc (NASDAQ:ANDE) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $22.75.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ANDE. BidaskClub raised Andersons from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 8th. BMO Capital Markets raised Andersons from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday. National Securities assumed coverage on Andersons in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet raised Andersons from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Andersons from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 1st.

Shares of ANDE stock opened at $19.20 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.58. The company has a market cap of $633.60 million, a PE ratio of -112.94 and a beta of 0.87. Andersons has a fifty-two week low of $10.00 and a fifty-two week high of $28.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.51.

Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.83. Andersons had a positive return on equity of 0.18% and a negative net margin of 0.06%. On average, equities analysts predict that Andersons will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 1st will be paid a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 30th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.65%. Andersons’s payout ratio is presently 53.85%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ANDE. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Andersons in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Andersons by 164.2% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,138 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,572 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Andersons by 84.3% in the first quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 3,370 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Andersons by 15.9% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,893 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 948 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Brown Inc. bought a new position in Andersons in the second quarter valued at $159,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.81% of the company’s stock.

About Andersons

The Andersons, Inc, an agriculture company, operates in the grain, ethanol, plant nutrient, and rail sectors in the United States and internationally. The company's Grain segment operates grain elevators; stores grains; and provides grain marketing, risk management, and corn origination services to its customers and affiliated ethanol facilities.

