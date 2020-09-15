Analysts Set ADMA Biologics Inc (NASDAQ:ADMA) PT at $8.00

ADMA Biologics Inc (NASDAQ:ADMA) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $8.00.

Several equities analysts recently commented on ADMA shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of ADMA Biologics in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Oppenheimer started coverage on ADMA Biologics in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ADMA Biologics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Maxim Group began coverage on ADMA Biologics in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded ADMA Biologics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th.

ADMA Biologics stock opened at $2.37 on Friday. ADMA Biologics has a 12 month low of $1.45 and a 12 month high of $5.45. The company has a current ratio of 11.10, a quick ratio of 6.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.83. The company has a market cap of $204.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.76 and a beta of 1.98.

ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.07). ADMA Biologics had a negative net margin of 164.90% and a negative return on equity of 104.32%. The firm had revenue of $7.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.29 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ADMA Biologics will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jerrold B. Grossman bought 10,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.89 per share, for a total transaction of $29,478.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have bought 45,500 shares of company stock worth $121,386 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new stake in shares of ADMA Biologics during the first quarter worth about $563,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of ADMA Biologics during the second quarter worth about $87,000. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ADMA Biologics during the first quarter worth about $2,977,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ADMA Biologics by 33.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,300,167 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $15,265,000 after purchasing an additional 1,329,060 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ADMA Biologics by 32.0% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 41,599 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 10,083 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.51% of the company’s stock.

ADMA Biologics Company Profile

ADMA Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical and specialty immunoglobulin company, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty plasma-derived biologics for the treatment of immune deficiencies and infectious diseases. Its lead product candidate is RI-002 derived from human plasma, which has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of primary immune deficiency disease.

