Analysts Anticipate M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.47 Billion

Wall Street analysts forecast that M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) will post $1.47 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for M&T Bank’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.46 billion and the highest is $1.49 billion. M&T Bank reported sales of $1.56 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 5.8%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, October 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that M&T Bank will report full-year sales of $5.89 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.81 billion to $5.94 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $5.79 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.67 billion to $5.92 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow M&T Bank.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.11. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 10.22% and a net margin of 22.36%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.37 earnings per share.

MTB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $108.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on M&T Bank in a report on Friday, July 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on M&T Bank from $148.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on M&T Bank from $136.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $137.39.

Shares of NYSE MTB opened at $104.24 on Friday. M&T Bank has a 12-month low of $85.09 and a 12-month high of $174.00. The company has a market cap of $13.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.71, a P/E/G ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $105.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.96.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be issued a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.22%. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.00%.

In other M&T Bank news, EVP Doris P. Meister sold 885 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.35, for a total value of $89,694.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,620.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in M&T Bank by 4.5% in the first quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 2.7% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $426,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 0.4% during the second quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 32,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,372,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 0.6% during the second quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC now owns 27,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,833,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 1.5% during the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 11,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. 82.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

M&T Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company; and Wilmington Trust, National Association that provide banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposits, business loans and leases, and credit cards; and cash management, payroll, and letters of credit services to small businesses and professionals.

