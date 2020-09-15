Analysts Anticipate Dorman Products Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $265.22 Million

Equities research analysts expect Dorman Products Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) to post $265.22 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Dorman Products’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $274.10 million and the lowest is $256.33 million. Dorman Products reported sales of $253.80 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Dorman Products will report full-year sales of $1.02 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $998.79 million to $1.04 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.12 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.11 billion to $1.13 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Dorman Products.

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The auto parts company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $233.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.07 million. Dorman Products had a return on equity of 9.57% and a net margin of 7.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.68 EPS.

DORM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub raised Dorman Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Dorman Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dorman Products currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.00.

Shares of NASDAQ DORM opened at $88.30 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of 38.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.84. Dorman Products has a 52-week low of $44.49 and a 52-week high of $88.98. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $82.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.36.

In other news, SVP Jeffery Darby sold 1,624 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.31, for a total value of $135,295.44. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,352,037.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 11.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DORM. State Street Corp increased its stake in Dorman Products by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 885,914 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $48,964,000 after buying an additional 53,944 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Dorman Products by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 849,428 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $56,971,000 after purchasing an additional 36,230 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Dorman Products by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 467,055 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $25,815,000 after purchasing an additional 20,861 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Dorman Products by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 440,844 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $24,365,000 after purchasing an additional 23,480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Dorman Products by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 393,169 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $21,730,000 after purchasing an additional 6,653 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.73% of the company’s stock.

Dorman Products Company Profile

Dorman Products, Inc supplies automotive replacement parts, automotive hardware, and brake products to the automotive aftermarket and mass merchandise markets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, and Australia. It offers original equipment dealer products, such as intake manifolds, exhaust manifolds, window regulators, radiator fan assemblies, tire pressure monitor sensors, exhaust gas recirculation coolers, and complex electronics modules; fluid reservoirs, variable valve timing components, complex electronics, and integrated door lock actuators; and fasteners, including oil drain plugs, wheel bolts, and wheel lug nuts.

