Analysts Anticipate Business First Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:BFST) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $39.28 Million

Brokerages predict that Business First Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:BFST) will report sales of $39.28 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Business First Bancshares’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $39.04 million and the highest estimate coming in at $39.51 million. Business First Bancshares reported sales of $22.18 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 77.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Business First Bancshares will report full year sales of $142.13 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $139.22 million to $145.03 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $149.47 million, with estimates ranging from $148.64 million to $150.29 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Business First Bancshares.

Business First Bancshares (NASDAQ:BFST) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $35.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.81 million. Business First Bancshares had a net margin of 13.94% and a return on equity of 8.01%.

BFST has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Business First Bancshares from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Business First Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Business First Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Business First Bancshares presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:BFST opened at $15.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $313.93 million, a PE ratio of 11.96 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.40. Business First Bancshares has a 1 year low of $9.17 and a 1 year high of $26.64.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Saturday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 13th. Business First Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.22%.

In related news, Director Robert S. Jr. Greer acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.88 per share, with a total value of $44,640.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Business First Bancshares during the second quarter worth about $1,458,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Business First Bancshares by 16.7% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 49,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $757,000 after purchasing an additional 7,068 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Business First Bancshares by 17.2% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 36,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,000 after purchasing an additional 5,310 shares in the last quarter. tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in Business First Bancshares in the second quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Business First Bancshares by 75.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 2,224 shares in the last quarter. 26.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Business First Bancshares Company Profile

Business First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Business First Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers various deposit products and services, including a range of checking, demand, money market, time, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and remote deposit capture and direct deposit services.

