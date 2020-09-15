Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) Upgraded by Credit Suisse Group to “Outperform”

Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has $16.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on AMKR. ValuEngine cut Amkor Technology from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. BidaskClub cut Amkor Technology from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, August 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Amkor Technology from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. reiterated a sell rating on shares of Amkor Technology in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Amkor Technology from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amkor Technology has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $13.04.

NASDAQ:AMKR opened at $11.54 on Monday. Amkor Technology has a 12-month low of $5.40 and a 12-month high of $15.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 1.83. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.85.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.25. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Amkor Technology had a return on equity of 13.54% and a net margin of 5.94%. The firm’s revenue was up 31.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.04) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Amkor Technology will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Megan Faust sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.41, for a total transaction of $55,845.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 11,719 shares in the company, valued at $145,432.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 63,500 shares of company stock valued at $939,785. Corporate insiders own 59.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. AXA boosted its holdings in shares of Amkor Technology by 14.6% during the first quarter. AXA now owns 550,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,288,000 after acquiring an additional 70,300 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Amkor Technology by 6.9% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,026,354 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,996,000 after buying an additional 66,501 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Amkor Technology by 10.6% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 194,776 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,517,000 after buying an additional 18,682 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Amkor Technology by 50.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,300,925 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,135,000 after buying an additional 438,819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Amkor Technology by 18.0% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 344,483 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,684,000 after buying an additional 52,574 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.06% of the company’s stock.

About Amkor Technology

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States and internationally. The company offers turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bumps, wafer probes, wafer back-grinds, package design, packaging, and test and drop shipment services.

