American National BankShares Inc (NASDAQ:AMNB) Receives $28.25 Average Price Target from Analysts

American National BankShares Inc (NASDAQ:AMNB) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $28.25.

AMNB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered American National BankShares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. ValuEngine lowered American National BankShares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd.

NASDAQ:AMNB opened at $22.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. American National BankShares has a 1-year low of $18.53 and a 1-year high of $40.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $246.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.27 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.11.

American National BankShares (NASDAQ:AMNB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. American National BankShares had a return on equity of 9.51% and a net margin of 26.67%. The business had revenue of $24.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.66 million. Equities analysts predict that American National BankShares will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.80%. American National BankShares’s payout ratio is presently 34.84%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American National BankShares by 46.0% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 993 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of American National BankShares by 28.4% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 736 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of American National BankShares by 25.5% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American National BankShares during the 2nd quarter valued at about $151,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American National BankShares by 24.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 14,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 2,776 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.18% of the company’s stock.

American National BankShares Company Profile

American National Bankshares Inc operates as the bank holding company for American National Bank and Trust Company that provides financial products and services. The company operates through two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services. It accepts deposit products, including checking, money market, savings, and consumer and commercial time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

