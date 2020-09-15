American Eagle Outfitters to Post FY2021 Earnings of ($0.18) Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts (NYSE:AEO)

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) – Stock analysts at Wedbush raised their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, September 9th. Wedbush analyst J. Redding now forecasts that the apparel retailer will post earnings of ($0.18) per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($0.23).

Get American Eagle Outfitters alerts:

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 9th. The apparel retailer reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.14. American Eagle Outfitters had a negative net margin of 4.86% and a negative return on equity of 0.22%. The firm had revenue of $883.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $837.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of American Eagle Outfitters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Eagle Outfitters from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $8.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. American Eagle Outfitters presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.67.

American Eagle Outfitters stock opened at $14.83 on Monday. American Eagle Outfitters has a fifty-two week low of $6.53 and a fifty-two week high of $17.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.28. The company has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of -13.36 and a beta of 1.28.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEO. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 71.2% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,874 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195 shares during the last quarter. NWK Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 91.7% during the 1st quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 9,772 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 4,674 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 62.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,202 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 2,771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters during the 1st quarter worth $101,000.

American Eagle Outfitters Company Profile

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands. The company also provides jeans, and other apparel and accessories for men and women; and intimates, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.

Further Reading: Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for American Eagle Outfitters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Eagle Outfitters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.