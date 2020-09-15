AMCI Acquisition Corp. Units (OTCMKTS:AMCIU) Shares Gap Down to $11.03

Shares of AMCI Acquisition Corp. Units (OTCMKTS:AMCIU) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $11.03, but opened at $10.49. AMCI Acquisition Corp. Units shares last traded at $10.49, with a volume of 100 shares trading hands.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.71 and its 200 day moving average is $10.59.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in AMCI Acquisition Corp. Units stock. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in AMCI Acquisition Corp. Units (OTCMKTS:AMCIU) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 75,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $772,000.

AMCI Acquisition Corp. intends to identify and evaluate assets or businesses with a view to completing a qualifying transaction. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Greenwich, Connecticut.

