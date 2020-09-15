Altisource Asset Management (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC) Shares Gap Down to $23.50

Altisource Asset Management Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $23.50, but opened at $22.45. Altisource Asset Management shares last traded at $22.74, with a volume of 50 shares.

Altisource Asset Management (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 14th. The asset manager reported ($4.81) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.30 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Altisource Asset Management stock. Biltmore Family Office LLC grew its holdings in shares of Altisource Asset Management Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC) by 86.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,990 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,280 shares during the quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC owned 1.23% of Altisource Asset Management worth $276,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Altisource Asset Management Corporation, an asset management company, provides portfolio management and corporate governance services to institutional investors in the United States. The company offers its services under an asset management agreement to Altisource Residential Corporation, which acquires and manages single-family rental properties for working class families.

