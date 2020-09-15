Altice N.V/EQ (OTCMKTS:ALLVF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Altice N.V/EQ (OTCMKTS:ALLVF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,219,900 shares, an increase of 44.6% from the August 15th total of 2,227,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 16,099.5 days.

Several equities analysts have commented on ALLVF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Altice N.V/EQ from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. HSBC downgraded shares of Altice N.V/EQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Altice N.V/EQ in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Altice N.V/EQ in a research note on Thursday, June 18th.

Altice N.V/EQ stock opened at $4.91 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.25. Altice N.V/EQ has a 12-month low of $2.80 and a 12-month high of $7.30.

Altice Europe N.V. operates as a telecom, content, media, entertainment, and advertising company primarily in France, Portugal, Israel, and the Dominican Republic. It delivers customer-centric products and solutions that connect and unlock of its approximately 30 million customers over fiber networks and mobile broadband.

