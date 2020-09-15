ALPEK (OTCMKTS:ALPKF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

ALPEK (OTCMKTS:ALPKF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,023,100 shares, an increase of 41.6% from the August 15th total of 7,783,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Separately, HSBC downgraded shares of ALPEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ALPKF opened at $0.83 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.80. ALPEK has a fifty-two week low of $0.38 and a fifty-two week high of $0.83.

Alpek, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a petrochemical company in Mexico, the United States, Argentina, Brazil, and Chile. It operates in two segments, Polyester and Plastics and Chemicals. The Polyester segment produces purified terephthalic acid for use as a raw material for polyethylene terephthalate (PET) and polyester fibers manufacturing; and PET, a plastic resin used in the beverage, food, and consumer good packaging applications.

