Allstar Health Brands Inc (OTCMKTS:ALST) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Allstar Health Brands Inc (OTCMKTS:ALST) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 29,000 shares, a growth of 48.0% from the August 15th total of 19,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 505,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of Allstar Health Brands stock opened at $0.14 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.55. Allstar Health Brands has a 12-month low of $0.10 and a 12-month high of $12.00.

Get Allstar Health Brands alerts:

About Allstar Health Brands

Allstar Health Brands, Inc, a specialty health care products company, focuses on enhancing health and quality of life by offering select medicines, natural nutritional supplements, and over the counter remedies in the Americas. The company holds the Tapout license to sell globally branded nutraceutical products, including pain relief sprays and wipes.

Recommended Story: Portfolio Manager

Receive News & Ratings for Allstar Health Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allstar Health Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.