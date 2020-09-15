Alimera Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:ALIM) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Alimera Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:ALIM) was the target of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 33,800 shares, an increase of 53.6% from the August 15th total of 22,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 56,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
ALIM stock opened at $5.58 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $28.08 million, a P/E ratio of -4.39 and a beta of 2.04. Alimera Sciences has a twelve month low of $2.86 and a twelve month high of $10.35. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.11 and a 200-day moving average of $5.48.
Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.14) by $1.63. The firm had revenue of $10.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 million. On average, analysts predict that Alimera Sciences will post -1.31 EPS for the current year.
Alimera Sciences Company Profile
Alimera Sciences, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of prescription ophthalmic pharmaceuticals in the United States and internationally. It focuses on diseases affecting the back of the eye or retina. The company offers ILUVIEN, an intravitreal implant for the treatment of diabetic macular edema (DME), which is a disease of the retina that affects individuals with diabetes and could lead to severe vision loss and blindness.
See Also: Basic Economics creates winners and losers
Receive News & Ratings for Alimera Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alimera Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.