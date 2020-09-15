Alimera Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:ALIM) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Alimera Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:ALIM) was the target of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 33,800 shares, an increase of 53.6% from the August 15th total of 22,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 56,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

ALIM stock opened at $5.58 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $28.08 million, a P/E ratio of -4.39 and a beta of 2.04. Alimera Sciences has a twelve month low of $2.86 and a twelve month high of $10.35. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.11 and a 200-day moving average of $5.48.

Get Alimera Sciences alerts:

Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.14) by $1.63. The firm had revenue of $10.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 million. On average, analysts predict that Alimera Sciences will post -1.31 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on ALIM. ValuEngine lowered Alimera Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Alimera Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $6.25 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Alimera Sciences in a research note on Thursday, July 16th.

Alimera Sciences Company Profile

Alimera Sciences, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of prescription ophthalmic pharmaceuticals in the United States and internationally. It focuses on diseases affecting the back of the eye or retina. The company offers ILUVIEN, an intravitreal implant for the treatment of diabetic macular edema (DME), which is a disease of the retina that affects individuals with diabetes and could lead to severe vision loss and blindness.

See Also: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Receive News & Ratings for Alimera Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alimera Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.