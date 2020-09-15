Akzo Nobel NV (OTCMKTS:AKZOY) Short Interest Update

Akzo Nobel NV (OTCMKTS:AKZOY) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,600 shares, a decrease of 41.1% from the August 15th total of 18,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 29,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on AKZOY shares. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Akzo Nobel in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Akzo Nobel in a research report on Friday, July 24th. ING Group raised Akzo Nobel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Akzo Nobel in a research report on Monday. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Akzo Nobel in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

OTCMKTS AKZOY opened at $34.04 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $19.76 billion, a PE ratio of 37.41, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Akzo Nobel has a 12 month low of $16.47 and a 12 month high of $34.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $32.60 and a 200-day moving average of $27.92.

Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter. Akzo Nobel had a return on equity of 9.64% and a net margin of 5.60%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Akzo Nobel will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Akzo Nobel N.V. operates as a paints and coatings company worldwide. The company offers decorative paints, including paints, lacquers, and varnishes; a range of mixing machines and color concepts for the building and renovation industry; and specialty coatings for metal, wood, and other building materials primarily under the Dulux, Coral, Levis, and Flexa brands.

