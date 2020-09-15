Akebia Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AKBA) Stock Holdings Lessened by Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc.

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Akebia Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AKBA) by 6.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 467,143 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 30,615 shares during the quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. owned 0.33% of Akebia Therapeutics worth $6,344,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,320,876 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $99,417,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435,322 shares in the last quarter. Great Point Partners LLC bought a new position in Akebia Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $47,667,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Akebia Therapeutics by 10.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,824,766 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,831,000 after purchasing an additional 166,938 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Akebia Therapeutics by 72.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,771,567 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $24,058,000 after purchasing an additional 745,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Akebia Therapeutics by 92.4% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,725,541 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,080,000 after purchasing an additional 828,814 shares during the last quarter. 76.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Akebia Therapeutics alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on AKBA shares. Zacks Investment Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective (down from $17.00) on shares of Akebia Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, September 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Akebia Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Akebia Therapeutics from $12.00 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Akebia Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on Akebia Therapeutics from $17.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.88.

NASDAQ AKBA opened at $2.68 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Akebia Therapeutics Inc has a 12-month low of $2.46 and a 12-month high of $13.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $386.96 million, a P/E ratio of -0.90 and a beta of 1.19.

Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $90.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.24 million. Akebia Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 113.35% and a negative return on equity of 55.64%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Akebia Therapeutics Inc will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Akebia Therapeutics

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for patients with kidney diseases. Its lead product candidate includes Auryxia, a ferric citrate to control the serum phosphorus levels in adult patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD), on dialysis (DD)-CKD, or the hyperphosphatemia indication (HIF); and vadadustat, an oral therapy, which is in Phase III development for the treatment of anemia due to CKD in DD and non-dialysis patients.

Featured Story: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AKBA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Akebia Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AKBA).

Receive News & Ratings for Akebia Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akebia Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.