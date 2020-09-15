AES Corp (NYSE:AES) Shares Purchased by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in AES Corp (NYSE:AES) by 22.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,809,692 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 333,476 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned about 0.27% of AES worth $26,167,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AES. Atlantic Trust LLC increased its holdings in AES by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Atlantic Trust LLC now owns 81,814 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,185,000 after acquiring an additional 6,495 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in AES by 49.5% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 224,658 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,255,000 after acquiring an additional 74,431 shares in the last quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in AES by 133.4% in the 2nd quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,940,553 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $100,569,000 after acquiring an additional 3,966,426 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in AES by 3,987.8% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 100,642 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,458,000 after acquiring an additional 98,180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in AES in the 2nd quarter worth $2,931,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AES remained flat at $$17.95 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 11,051 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,775,777. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.10. AES Corp has a 12-month low of $8.11 and a 12-month high of $21.23. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.05.

AES (NYSE:AES) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. AES had a net margin of 2.01% and a return on equity of 24.35%. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. AES’s quarterly revenue was down 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that AES Corp will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 18th. Investors of record on Monday, August 3rd were issued a $0.1433 dividend. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 31st. AES’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.91%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of AES in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of AES from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. TheStreet lowered shares of AES from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of AES from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.63.

AES Company Profile

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

