AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) Expected to Earn Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.36 Per Share

AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) – Equities research analysts at William Blair raised their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for AeroVironment in a research report issued on Thursday, September 10th. William Blair analyst L. Dipalma now forecasts that the aerospace company will post earnings of $0.36 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.35. William Blair currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on AVAV. BidaskClub lowered shares of AeroVironment from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of AeroVironment from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of AeroVironment from $76.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of AeroVironment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $55.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of AeroVironment from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.33.

NASDAQ:AVAV opened at $64.59 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.81 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s 50-day moving average is $76.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.39. AeroVironment has a 1-year low of $45.00 and a 1-year high of $87.00.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 9th. The aerospace company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $87.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.47 million. AeroVironment had a net margin of 9.26% and a return on equity of 7.30%. AeroVironment’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.74 EPS.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in AeroVironment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $292,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in AeroVironment by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 38,461 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,344,000 after buying an additional 4,176 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in AeroVironment by 240.2% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 26,675 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,626,000 after buying an additional 18,833 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in AeroVironment by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 83,020 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,061,000 after buying an additional 3,883 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in AeroVironment by 41.3% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 30,660 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,441,000 after buying an additional 8,967 shares during the period. 77.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AeroVironment Company Profile

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, supports, and operates a portfolio of products and services for government agencies and businesses. The company offers unmanned aircraft systems (UAS) and related services primarily to organizations within the U.S. Department of Defense and to international allied governments; and tactical missile systems and related services to organizations within the U.S.

