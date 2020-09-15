ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN) Shares Bought by Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc.

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 527,638 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,425 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. owned approximately 1.10% of ADTRAN worth $5,767,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ADTN. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of ADTRAN by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 58,703 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 1,412 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in ADTRAN by 27.2% in the first quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 17,789 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 3,804 shares during the period. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC increased its stake in ADTRAN by 6.0% in the first quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 30,874 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 1,739 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in ADTRAN by 3.9% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 172,030 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,321,000 after purchasing an additional 6,494 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in ADTRAN by 15.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 761,341 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,847,000 after purchasing an additional 101,884 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of ADTRAN in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. ValuEngine lowered shares of ADTRAN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of ADTRAN from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of ADTRAN in a report on Monday, August 10th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of ADTRAN from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. ADTRAN presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

Shares of ADTN stock opened at $10.52 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.65 and a 200-day moving average of $10.23. ADTRAN, Inc. has a one year low of $4.80 and a one year high of $13.20. The stock has a market cap of $504.52 million, a PE ratio of -7.46 and a beta of 1.31.

ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $128.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.55 million. ADTRAN had a negative return on equity of 3.33% and a negative net margin of 14.37%. Analysts anticipate that ADTRAN, Inc. will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 20th were issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 19th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. ADTRAN’s payout ratio is currently -3,600.00%.

ADTRAN, Inc provides networking and communications equipment worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Network Solutions and Services & Support. It offers access and aggregation solutions, including network management and subscriber services control and orchestration software within a SD-access architecture; SDN-controlled programmable network elements; fiber to the premises and fiber to the node (FTTN) multi-service access nodes (MSAN); fiber aggregation and FTTN MSAN; fiber to the distribution point optical network units; optical line terminals; optical networking edge aggregation; and IP digital subscriber line access multiplexers.

