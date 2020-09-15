adidas (FRA:ADS) Given a €225.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €225.00 ($264.71) target price on adidas (FRA:ADS) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Baader Bank set a €270.00 ($317.65) price target on adidas and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Warburg Research set a €215.00 ($252.94) price target on adidas and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada set a €260.00 ($305.88) price target on adidas and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €275.00 ($323.53) price target on adidas and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €220.00 ($258.82) price target on adidas and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €251.39 ($295.75).

Shares of FRA:ADS opened at €275.80 ($324.47) on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of €254.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of €231.11. adidas has a 12 month low of €163.65 ($192.53) and a 12 month high of €201.01 ($236.48).

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, produces, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. The company operates in 10 segments: Europe, North America Adidas, North America Reebok, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Emerging Markets, Russia/CIS, Adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Centrally Managed Businesses.

