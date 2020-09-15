adidas (FRA:ADS) Given a €215.00 Price Target at Warburg Research

Warburg Research set a €215.00 ($252.94) target price on adidas (FRA:ADS) in a research report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on ADS. Berenberg Bank set a €290.00 ($341.18) price objective on adidas and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €280.00 ($329.41) price target on adidas and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €275.00 ($323.53) price target on adidas and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Independent Research set a €205.00 ($241.18) price target on adidas and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €270.00 ($317.65) price target on adidas and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. adidas presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €251.39 ($295.75).

FRA ADS opened at €275.80 ($324.47) on Monday. adidas has a 1-year low of €163.65 ($192.53) and a 1-year high of €201.01 ($236.48). The business has a 50 day moving average price of €254.81 and a 200 day moving average price of €231.11.

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, produces, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. The company operates in 10 segments: Europe, North America Adidas, North America Reebok, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Emerging Markets, Russia/CIS, Adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Centrally Managed Businesses.

