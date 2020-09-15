Addus Homecare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Addus Homecare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 224,900 shares, a decrease of 45.8% from the August 15th total of 414,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 110,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ADUS. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Addus Homecare from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub raised Addus Homecare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Addus Homecare from $103.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Sidoti upped their price target on Addus Homecare from $96.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on Addus Homecare from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.75.

Get Addus Homecare alerts:

In other news, Director Mark L. First sold 475,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.26, for a total transaction of $44,773,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,222 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,906,125.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP David W. Tucker sold 2,319 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.58, for a total value of $226,288.02. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $891,783.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 511,590 shares of company stock valued at $48,266,516. Company insiders own 20.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ADUS. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Addus Homecare during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Addus Homecare during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in Addus Homecare during the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in Addus Homecare during the first quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in Addus Homecare during the second quarter valued at about $90,000. 96.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ADUS opened at $93.88 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 3.16 and a quick ratio of 3.16. Addus Homecare has a one year low of $43.13 and a one year high of $106.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $94.51 and its 200-day moving average is $86.06.

Addus Homecare (NASDAQ:ADUS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.29. Addus Homecare had a return on equity of 8.38% and a net margin of 4.24%. The company had revenue of $184.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.85 million. Research analysts anticipate that Addus Homecare will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Addus Homecare

Addus HomeCare Corporation provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health. The Personal Care segment provides non-medical assistance with activities of daily living.

Recommended Story: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Addus Homecare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Addus Homecare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.