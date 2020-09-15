AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO) Short Interest Up 106.9% in August

AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO) was the target of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,130,000 shares, a growth of 106.9% from the August 15th total of 546,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 335,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.4 days. Approximately 4.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of AdaptHealth during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of AdaptHealth during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AdaptHealth by 129.0% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of AdaptHealth by 93.9% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in AdaptHealth during the second quarter worth about $77,000. 12.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get AdaptHealth alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of AdaptHealth from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on shares of AdaptHealth from $10.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, August 6th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of AdaptHealth in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AdaptHealth from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity started coverage on AdaptHealth in a research note on Monday, August 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.29.

Shares of NASDAQ AHCO opened at $22.15 on Tuesday. AdaptHealth has a 1-year low of $7.82 and a 1-year high of $25.93. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 73.83 and a beta of -0.03.

AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $232.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.36 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that AdaptHealth will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

AdaptHealth Company Profile

AdaptHealth, LLC distributes home medical equipment. The Company offers mobility products, respiratory therapy, non- invasive ventilation, nutrition supplies, ocean home health products, sleep therapy supplies, bed lifts, seat lift chairs, and bath aids. AdaptHealth, LLC was founded in 2012 and is based in Phoenixville, Pennsylvania.

Read More: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Receive News & Ratings for AdaptHealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AdaptHealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.