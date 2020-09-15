Acutus Medical’s Quiet Period Will End on September 15th (NASDAQ:AFIB)

Acutus Medical’s (NASDAQ:AFIB) quiet period will end on Tuesday, September 15th. Acutus Medical had issued 8,823,529 shares in its initial public offering on August 6th. The total size of the offering was $158,823,522 based on an initial share price of $18.00. During the company’s quiet period, underwriters and any insiders involved in the IPO are prevented from issuing any research reports for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

AFIB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Acutus Medical in a research report on Monday, August 31st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on shares of Acutus Medical in a research report on Monday, August 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Acutus Medical in a research report on Monday, August 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Acutus Medical in a research report on Monday, August 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Acutus Medical in a research report on Monday, August 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:AFIB opened at $34.76 on Tuesday. Acutus Medical has a 12 month low of $24.00 and a 12 month high of $38.99.

Acutus Medical, Inc, an arrhythmia management company, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of tools for catheter-based ablation procedures to treat various arrhythmias in the United States and internationally. It offers AcQMap console and workstation, an advanced imaging, navigation, and mapping system for physicians to map, treat, re-map, and adjust additional therapy as needed; and Patient Electrode Kit that is required in every procedure to provide cardiac signals, catheter localization, and AcQMap system grounding.

