Acerus Pharmaceuticals Co. (OTCMKTS:ASPCF) Short Interest Up 100.0% in August

Acerus Pharmaceuticals Co. (OTCMKTS:ASPCF) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the August 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:ASPCF opened at $0.03 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.04 and a 200 day moving average of $0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $31.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.62 and a beta of 1.39. Acerus Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $0.02 and a 1-year high of $0.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.96.

Get Acerus Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Acerus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Acerus Pharmaceuticals Corporation, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of pharmaceutical products for men's and women's health. The company offers Natesto, a nasal gel for testosterone replacement therapy in adult males diagnosed with hypogonadism; Estrace, an oral tablet for the symptomatic relief of menopausal symptoms; and UriVarx, a natural health product that helps reduce symptoms of hyperactive bladder, such as daytime urinary frequency, urgency, and nocturia.

Recommended Story: Bar Chart

Receive News & Ratings for Acerus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acerus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.