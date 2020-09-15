Acer Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ACER) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Acer Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ACER) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 544,100 shares, an increase of 41.1% from the August 15th total of 385,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 491,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days. Currently, 8.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.

In related news, CEO Chris Schelling purchased 142,857 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.50 per share, for a total transaction of $499,999.50. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,892,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,624,999.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Donald Joseph purchased 14,285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.50 per share, with a total value of $49,997.50. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 14,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,997.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 202,142 shares of company stock valued at $707,497. 20.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ACER. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Acer Therapeutics by 99.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,479 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 10,721 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in Acer Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $58,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Acer Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $64,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Acer Therapeutics by 39.0% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 89,770 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 25,176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Acer Therapeutics by 22.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 136,735 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 25,156 shares during the last quarter. 16.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACER opened at $2.45 on Tuesday. Acer Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.08 and a 52-week high of $7.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.23 and a 200 day moving average of $2.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.19 million, a PE ratio of -1.18 and a beta of 1.70.

Acer Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACER) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.18). Equities analysts predict that Acer Therapeutics will post -1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Acer Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Acer Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Acer Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, June 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.88.

Acer Therapeutics Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of therapies for serious rare and life-threatening diseases. Its pipeline includes three clinical-stage candidates: EDSIVO for the treatment of vascular Ehlers-Danlos Syndrome in patients with a confirmed type III collagen mutation; and ACER-001, a formulation of sodium phenylbutyrate for the treatment of various inborn errors of metabolism, including urea cycle disorders, maple syrup urine disease, and osanetant for the treatment of various neuroendocrine disorders.

