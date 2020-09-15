Acasti Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:ACST) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Acasti Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:ACST) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 451,800 shares, an increase of 87.9% from the August 15th total of 240,500 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 4,900,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Acasti Pharma stock. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Acasti Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:ACST) by 166.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 198,389 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 123,932 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. owned approximately 0.22% of Acasti Pharma worth $75,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 2.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ACST opened at $0.20 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 2.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.59 and a 200-day moving average of $0.57. The company has a market cap of $19.04 million, a PE ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 1.91. Acasti Pharma has a one year low of $0.18 and a one year high of $3.08.

Acasti Pharma (NASDAQ:ACST) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. Analysts expect that Acasti Pharma will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ACST shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of Acasti Pharma in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Oppenheimer downgraded Acasti Pharma from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Acasti Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.75 price target for the company in a report on Friday, August 14th. Echelon Wealth Partners reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1.40 price target on shares of Acasti Pharma in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Aegis downgraded Acasti Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2.47.

Acasti Pharma Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of prescription drugs for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is CaPre, an omega-3 phospholipid therapeutic that is in Phase III clinical trial to treat patients with hypertriglyceridemia.

