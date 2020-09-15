ABCAM PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:ABCZY) Short Interest Down 47.4% in August

ABCAM PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:ABCZY) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,000 shares, a drop of 47.4% from the August 15th total of 11,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ABCZY shares. Peel Hunt lowered shares of ABCAM PLC/ADR to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of ABCAM PLC/ADR in a research report on Friday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of ABCAM PLC/ADR in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ABCAM PLC/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. ABCAM PLC/ADR has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

Get ABCAM PLC/ADR alerts:

OTCMKTS:ABCZY opened at $17.79 on Tuesday. ABCAM PLC/ADR has a 12 month low of $11.26 and a 12 month high of $19.73. The firm has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.36 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.16 and its 200-day moving average is $16.30.

Abcam plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes research-grade antibodies and associated protein research tools worldwide. The company primarily offers primary and secondary antibodies; ELISA, matched antibody pairs and multiplex immunoassays; cell and tissue imaging tools; cellular and biochemical assays; proteins and peptides; proteomics tools; agonists, antagonists, activators, and inhibitors; lysates; and multiplex miRNA assays.

Featured Article: Why do earnings reports matter?

Receive News & Ratings for ABCAM PLC/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ABCAM PLC/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.