$67.02 Million in Sales Expected for Guardant Health Inc (NASDAQ:GH) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Guardant Health Inc (NASDAQ:GH) will report $67.02 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Guardant Health’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $61.79 million to $70.80 million. Guardant Health posted sales of $60.85 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Guardant Health will report full year sales of $276.63 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $264.24 million to $284.60 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $372.03 million, with estimates ranging from $359.81 million to $396.09 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Guardant Health.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $66.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.18 million. Guardant Health had a negative return on equity of 13.35% and a negative net margin of 45.53%. The company’s revenue was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.13) EPS.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Guardant Health in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub upgraded Guardant Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Guardant Health in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Guardant Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.14.

In other Guardant Health news, Director Ian T. Clark sold 538 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.27, for a total value of $43,723.26. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $421,059.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Amirali Talasaz sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.15, for a total transaction of $7,061,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 2,680,976 shares in the company, valued at $252,413,890.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 230,776 shares of company stock worth $20,675,777 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Guardant Health in the second quarter worth about $25,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Guardant Health by 1,930.0% during the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 406 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in shares of Guardant Health during the 2nd quarter worth about $52,000. Watson Rebecca acquired a new position in shares of Guardant Health during the 2nd quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in shares of Guardant Health by 49.7% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 840 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. 84.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GH opened at $103.15 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -81.22 and a beta of 0.60. Guardant Health has a 12 month low of $55.90 and a 12 month high of $103.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $89.60 and a 200 day moving average of $81.76.

About Guardant Health

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers liquid biopsy tests for advanced stage cancer, such as Guardant360, a molecular diagnostic test that measures various cancer-related genes; and GuardantOMNI, a broader gene panel, including genes associated with homologous recombination repair deficiency and biomarkers for immuno-oncology applications.

