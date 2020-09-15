5,108 Shares in Otis Worldwide (NASDAQ:OTIS) Purchased by Level Four Advisory Services LLC

Level Four Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide (NASDAQ:OTIS) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 5,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $285,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in OTIS. Private Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Otis Worldwide during the 1st quarter valued at about $342,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Otis Worldwide during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,011,000. Levin Easterly Partners LLC bought a new stake in Otis Worldwide during the 1st quarter valued at about $609,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Otis Worldwide during the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Saturna Capital CORP bought a new stake in Otis Worldwide during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,697,000.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $55.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a report on Monday, June 29th. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. Argus initiated coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a report on Thursday, June 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 price target on shares of Otis Worldwide in a report on Monday, June 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Otis Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.25.

NASDAQ OTIS opened at $59.99 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $25.98 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $62.87. Otis Worldwide has a 52 week low of $38.00 and a 52 week high of $65.95.

Otis Worldwide (NASDAQ:OTIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. The company’s revenue was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 21st were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 20th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.67%.

About Otis Worldwide

There is no company description available for Otis Worldwide Corp.

