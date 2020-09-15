3i Group plc (OTCMKTS:CYBBF) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

3i Group plc (OTCMKTS:CYBBF) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Investec lowered shares of 3i Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Peel Hunt assumed coverage on shares of 3i Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of 3i Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of 3i Group from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of 3i Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st.

CYBBF opened at $1.23 on Friday. 3i Group has a 1-year low of $0.84 and a 1-year high of $2.55. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.23.

