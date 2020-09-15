2,627 Shares in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) Bought by Cerity Partners LLC

Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,627 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Republic Services by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 138,905 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,233,000 after purchasing an additional 13,280 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in Republic Services by 3.6% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,224 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $511,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Republic Services by 54.0% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,079 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 1,780 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in Republic Services by 21.8% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 136,377 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,190,000 after buying an additional 24,406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Appleton Partners Inc. MA raised its stake in Republic Services by 6.1% in the second quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 44,022 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,612,000 after buying an additional 2,523 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RSG opened at $96.76 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Republic Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.37 and a 12 month high of $100.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $90.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.20. The firm has a market cap of $30.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.23, a PEG ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.62.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. Republic Services had a return on equity of 13.41% and a net margin of 10.35%. The business’s revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Republic Services, Inc. will post 3.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 1st will be paid a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 30th. This is a positive change from Republic Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Republic Services’s payout ratio is currently 48.50%.

RSG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James increased their price target on Republic Services from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Argus raised their target price on Republic Services from $95.00 to $102.00 in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Republic Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, July 20th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Republic Services in a report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on Republic Services in a report on Thursday, May 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.07.

In other news, Director Tomago Collins sold 4,940 shares of Republic Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.58, for a total value of $403,005.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $805,928.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Ark Jon Vander sold 16,246 shares of Republic Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.74, for a total value of $1,474,162.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 150,358 shares of company stock worth $13,746,268 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Republic Services Profile

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal, and energy services for small-container, large-container, municipal and residential, and energy services customers in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company's collection services include curbside collection of waste for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of waste containers; and renting of compactors.

