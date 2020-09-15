181,874 Shares in Essent Group Ltd (NYSE:ESNT) Bought by Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc.

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new position in Essent Group Ltd (NYSE:ESNT) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 181,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $6,597,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. owned 0.16% of Essent Group as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Essent Group by 167.5% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,889,746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $177,351,000 after acquiring an additional 3,061,873 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Essent Group by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,924,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $359,959,000 after acquiring an additional 1,571,000 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Essent Group during the 2nd quarter worth $35,780,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Essent Group by 25.9% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,718,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $124,295,000 after buying an additional 969,359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Essent Group by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,228,672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $370,993,000 after buying an additional 958,615 shares in the last quarter. 93.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE ESNT opened at $38.46 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $36.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.37. Essent Group Ltd has a 12-month low of $17.52 and a 12-month high of $55.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.27 and a beta of 1.42.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.01. Essent Group had a return on equity of 14.53% and a net margin of 49.62%. The firm had revenue of $236.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.39 EPS. Essent Group’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Essent Group Ltd will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 31st were given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 28th. Essent Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.31%.

ESNT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Essent Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on Essent Group from $56.00 to $48.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 1st. Compass Point raised their target price on Essent Group from $33.50 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Essent Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Essent Group from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.91.

Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and reinsurance for mortgages secured by residential properties located in the United States. The company also provides information technology maintenance and development services; customer support-related services; and contract underwriting services.

