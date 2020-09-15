173,771 Shares in TRI Pointe Group Inc (NYSE:TPH) Purchased by Jane Street Group LLC

Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TRI Pointe Group Inc (NYSE:TPH) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 173,771 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,553,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TPH. FMR LLC raised its stake in TRI Pointe Group by 56.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,695,770 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $113,051,000 after acquiring an additional 2,774,417 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in TRI Pointe Group by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,112,448 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $53,605,000 after purchasing an additional 423,715 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in TRI Pointe Group by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,477,018 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $48,033,000 after buying an additional 83,220 shares during the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC increased its position in TRI Pointe Group by 34.5% in the first quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 4,527,884 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $39,710,000 after buying an additional 1,162,244 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in TRI Pointe Group by 43.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,875,205 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,216,000 after buying an additional 872,693 shares during the period.

TPH has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of TRI Pointe Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of TRI Pointe Group from $11.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut TRI Pointe Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Evercore ISI raised TRI Pointe Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, JMP Securities began coverage on TRI Pointe Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. TRI Pointe Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.67.

In related news, CEO Douglas F. Bauer sold 12,324 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.25, for a total transaction of $212,589.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 135,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,334,028.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Douglas F. Bauer sold 113,537 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.25, for a total transaction of $1,958,513.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 135,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,334,028.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TPH opened at $17.77 on Tuesday. TRI Pointe Group Inc has a 1 year low of $5.89 and a 1 year high of $18.63. The firm has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 1.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46.

TRI Pointe Group (NYSE:TPH) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The construction company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $766.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $742.66 million. TRI Pointe Group had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 8.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that TRI Pointe Group Inc will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TRI Pointe Group, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family detached and attached homes in the United States. It operates a portfolio of 6 brands across 10 states, including Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado, and Colorado; and Winchester Homes in Maryland and Virginia.

