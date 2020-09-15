1,309 Shares in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) Purchased by Level Four Advisory Services LLC

Level Four Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,309 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $350,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Impact Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Cintas by 36.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 12,050 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,210,000 after purchasing an additional 3,192 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its holdings in shares of Cintas by 60.6% during the second quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 3,844 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cintas by 1.1% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 12,215 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,253,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cintas by 91.2% during the second quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 5,707 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,520,000 after acquiring an additional 2,722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Cintas by 396.0% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 120,135 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,192,000 after acquiring an additional 95,914 shares during the last quarter. 64.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cintas alerts:

In other news, Director Ronald W. Tysoe sold 3,923 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.18, for a total transaction of $1,256,066.14. Also, CAO Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 17,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.31, for a total value of $5,635,821.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 42,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,618,571.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Cintas from $249.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Cintas from $190.00 to $207.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Bank of America cut Cintas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $255.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Cintas in a report on Sunday, July 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Cintas from $318.00 to $347.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Cintas presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $263.70.

NASDAQ:CTAS opened at $327.81 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $33.93 billion, a PE ratio of 40.47, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.50. Cintas Co. has a one year low of $154.33 and a one year high of $344.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $318.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $258.17.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 27.57% and a net margin of 12.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.07 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Cintas Co. will post 8.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Cintas

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms directly.

Featured Article: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS).

Receive News & Ratings for Cintas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cintas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.