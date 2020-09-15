12Ships Price Tops $0.0037 on Major Exchanges (TSHP)

12Ships (CURRENCY:TSHP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on September 15th. 12Ships has a total market capitalization of $18.42 million and $103,210.00 worth of 12Ships was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, 12Ships has traded 5.9% higher against the dollar. One 12Ships token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0037 or 0.00000034 BTC on exchanges including Bittrex, Bilaxy and Upbit.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About 12Ships

12Ships’ total supply is 4,993,935,731 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,969,134,704 tokens. The official website for 12Ships is www.12ships.com . 12Ships’ official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

12Ships Token Trading

12Ships can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Bilaxy and Bittrex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 12Ships directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade 12Ships should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy 12Ships using one of the exchanges listed above.

