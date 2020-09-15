$10.83 Million in Sales Expected for Cronos Group Inc (NASDAQ:CRON) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Cronos Group Inc (NASDAQ:CRON) to announce sales of $10.83 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Cronos Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $12.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $9.00 million. Cronos Group reported sales of $10.10 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 7.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Cronos Group will report full year sales of $42.68 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $36.00 million to $46.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $99.92 million, with estimates ranging from $46.00 million to $164.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Cronos Group.

Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.25). Cronos Group had a negative return on equity of 2.57% and a net margin of 1,729.07%. The firm had revenue of $9.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.29 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cronos Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Raymond James set a $10.00 target price on shares of Cronos Group and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cronos Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.40.

In other Cronos Group news, insider Todd Kevin Abraham acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.78 per share, with a total value of $86,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $86,700. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 7.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRON. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cronos Group during the first quarter valued at about $459,000. Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of Cronos Group by 24.4% during the first quarter. Creative Planning now owns 42,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 8,387 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Cronos Group by 48.5% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 62,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 20,460 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Cronos Group by 13.9% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 739,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,125,000 after purchasing an additional 90,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cronos Group during the first quarter valued at about $87,000. 12.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CRON opened at $5.41 on Friday. Cronos Group has a twelve month low of $4.00 and a twelve month high of $11.77. The company has a quick ratio of 5.73, a current ratio of 5.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.76 and a 200-day moving average of $5.98. The stock has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of 12.02 and a beta of 1.68.

Cronos Group Company Profile

Cronos Group Inc, formerly known as PharmaCan Capital Corp., is a principal investment firm. The firm seeks to invest in companies either licensed, or actively seeking a license, to produce medical marijuana pursuant to Canada's Marihuana for Medical Purposes Regulations MMPR. The firm typically invests in companies based in Canada.

