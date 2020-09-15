0xBitcoin (0xBTC) Market Cap Hits $554,528.48

0xBitcoin (CURRENCY:0xBTC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on September 15th. 0xBitcoin has a market capitalization of $554,528.48 and $1.66 million worth of 0xBitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One 0xBitcoin token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0967 or 0.00000888 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Mercatox and Hotbit. Over the last seven days, 0xBitcoin has traded up 9.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get 0xBitcoin alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001571 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.83 or 0.00044423 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00006027 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $483.12 or 0.04439806 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00004958 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.43 or 0.00059127 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002354 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.96 or 0.00036419 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009209 BTC.

About 0xBitcoin

0xBitcoin (CRYPTO:0xBTC) is a token. Its launch date was February 7th, 2018. 0xBitcoin’s total supply is 20,999,984 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,736,550 tokens. The Reddit community for 0xBitcoin is /r/0xbitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . 0xBitcoin’s official message board is medium.com/@0xBitcoin . 0xBitcoin’s official Twitter account is @0xbitcoin_ERC20 . The official website for 0xBitcoin is 0xbitcoin.org

Buying and Selling 0xBitcoin

0xBitcoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, IDEX and Mercatox. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0xBitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 0xBitcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy 0xBitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for 0xBitcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for 0xBitcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.