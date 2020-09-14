Zogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX) Receives $57.75 Average PT from Analysts

Zogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $57.75.

ZGNX has been the topic of several research reports. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Zogenix in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Zogenix in a research note on Monday, August 24th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Zogenix in a research note on Friday, June 26th. BidaskClub raised shares of Zogenix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zogenix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th.

Get Zogenix alerts:

Shares of Zogenix stock opened at $24.18 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of -2.54 and a beta of 1.60. Zogenix has a 1 year low of $16.65 and a 1 year high of $57.22. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.58 and a quick ratio of 4.58.

Zogenix (NASDAQ:ZGNX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.96) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.02) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 million. Zogenix had a negative net margin of 8,758.48% and a negative return on equity of 53.91%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Zogenix will post -3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Zogenix in the first quarter worth about $7,019,000. RA Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Zogenix by 133.4% in the 1st quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,275,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,464,000 after buying an additional 3,014,787 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of Zogenix by 403.7% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,472,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,136,000 after buying an additional 1,981,322 shares during the period. Perceptive Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zogenix by 55.6% in the 2nd quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 4,907,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,542,000 after buying an additional 1,754,218 shares during the period. Finally, Vivo Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zogenix in the 1st quarter valued at $21,978,000. 96.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zogenix Company Profile

Zogenix, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of transformative central nervous system disorders in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the Fintepla/ZX008, a low-dose fenfluramine, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of seizures associated with Dravet syndrome.

Further Reading: Compound Interest

Receive News & Ratings for Zogenix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zogenix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.