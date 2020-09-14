Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION) Shares Sold by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lessened its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION) by 37.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 130,891 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 77,995 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Zions Bancorporation NA were worth $4,450,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ZION. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Zions Bancorporation NA by 657.8% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 22,038 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $590,000 after buying an additional 19,130 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Zions Bancorporation NA by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,405,701 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $171,417,000 after buying an additional 247,041 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in Zions Bancorporation NA by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 61,636 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,649,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Zions Bancorporation NA by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 347,458 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,298,000 after buying an additional 52,269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Zions Bancorporation NA by 99.9% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,050 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $831,000 after buying an additional 15,514 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZION opened at $31.48 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Zions Bancorporation NA has a twelve month low of $23.58 and a twelve month high of $52.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.62.

Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 20th. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $686.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $694.13 million. Zions Bancorporation NA had a return on equity of 7.46% and a net margin of 15.70%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.99 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Zions Bancorporation NA will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 13th were issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 12th. Zions Bancorporation NA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.41%.

ZION has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub cut Zions Bancorporation NA from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Zions Bancorporation NA from $30.00 to $37.00 in a report on Friday, June 5th. SunTrust Banks decreased their price objective on Zions Bancorporation NA from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Zions Bancorporation NA from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price objective on Zions Bancorporation NA from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Zions Bancorporation NA presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.06.

In other news, EVP Terry Alan Shirey sold 15,572 shares of Zions Bancorporation NA stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.77, for a total transaction of $557,010.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,133 shares in the company, valued at $791,697.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers community banking services, such as small and medium-sized business and corporate banking; commercial and residential development, construction, and term lending; retail banking; treasury cash management and related products and services; residential mortgage servicing and lending services; trust and wealth management services; capital markets services, including municipal finance advisory and underwriting; and investment services.

