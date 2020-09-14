Zeepin (ZPT) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $5,825.00

Zeepin (CURRENCY:ZPT) traded down 8.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on September 14th. During the last week, Zeepin has traded down 16.4% against the dollar. One Zeepin token can now be purchased for about $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges including Kucoin, LBank, HitBTC and Gate.io. Zeepin has a market capitalization of $251,258.62 and $5,825.00 worth of Zeepin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009457 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002324 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.44 or 0.00305491 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.35 or 0.00050404 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.29 or 0.00115754 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $164.11 or 0.01545478 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0313 or 0.00000294 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0817 or 0.00000769 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.03 or 0.00198043 BTC.

Zeepin Profile

Zeepin’s launch date was January 18th, 2018. Zeepin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 tokens. Zeepin’s official website is www.zeepin.io . Zeepin’s official Twitter account is @zeepinchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Zeepin is /r/zeepin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Zeepin is medium.com/@zeepin

Zeepin Token Trading

Zeepin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, Gate.io, LBank and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zeepin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zeepin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zeepin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

