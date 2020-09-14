Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Lennar (NYSE:LEN) to Buy

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $81.00 target price on the construction company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 2.90% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Lennar’s shares have outperformed its industry so far this year. The price performance was backed by solid results, defying unprecedented health crisis and significant business disruption over the past three months. The company has been benefiting from higher demand for new homes, reflective of healthy housing market fundamentals arising from declining mortgage rates and a decline in inventory levels. Effective cost control and focus on making its homebuilding platform more efficient are resulting in higher operating leverage. Focus on lighter land strategy to boost free cash flow will bolster the balance sheet and thereby drive returns. Earnings estimates moved upward over the past 60 days, reflecting analysts’ optimism over the company’s growth prospect. However, rising land and labor costs remain headwinds.”

Get Lennar alerts:

LEN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Bank of America lifted their price target on Lennar from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Lennar from $64.00 to $68.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Lennar from $36.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Lennar from $53.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their target price on Lennar from $68.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.14.

Shares of LEN traded up $1.24 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $78.72. The stock had a trading volume of 44,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,599,494. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 14.21 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Lennar has a 1-year low of $25.42 and a 1-year high of $80.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.64.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 15th. The construction company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.36. Lennar had a net margin of 9.30% and a return on equity of 13.08%. The business had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. Lennar’s revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Lennar will post 6.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Lennar news, CFO Diane J. Bessette sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.61, for a total value of $656,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 258,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,987,872.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Mark Sustana sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.87, for a total transaction of $3,074,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 67,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,163,127.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 145,000 shares of company stock worth $9,792,450. Company insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lennar in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Liberty One Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Lennar during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in Lennar by 126.0% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 773 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new position in Lennar during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in Lennar during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 81.62% of the company’s stock.

Lennar Company Profile

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Lennar Financial Services, Lennar Multifamily, and Rialto segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land.

Featured Story: How to read a candlestick chart



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lennar (LEN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Lennar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lennar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.