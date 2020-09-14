Zacks Investment Research Lowers Pernod Ricard (OTCMKTS:DVDCF) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pernod Ricard (OTCMKTS:DVDCF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Davide Campari Milano SpA is engaged in the beverage industry, which has spirits, wines and soft drinks segments. It products includes Aperol, Appleton Estate, Campari, SKYY, Wild Turkey and Grand Marnier. Davide Campari Milano SpA headquartered in Milan, Italy. “

Several other analysts have also recently commented on DVDCF. HSBC began coverage on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. They issued a reduce rating for the company. Barclays restated an equal weight rating on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a hold rating on shares of Pernod Ricard in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an underperform rating on shares of Pernod Ricard in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an underperform rating on shares of Pernod Ricard in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Pernod Ricard currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $12.00.

DVDCF stock opened at $10.69 on Friday. Pernod Ricard has a one year low of $5.60 and a one year high of $10.88. The firm has a market cap of $12.31 billion, a PE ratio of 41.12 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.12.

Pernod Ricard Company Profile

Davide Campari-Milano S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and trades in alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes aperitifs, vodka, whisky, tequila, rum, gin, liqueurs, sparkling and still wines, and ready to drink products under approximately 50 brands, such as Aperol, Appleton Estate, Campari, SKYY, Wild Turkey, Grand Marnier, and other brands.

