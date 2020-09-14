Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) to Announce $1.01 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) to report $1.01 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Waste Management’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.08 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.96. Waste Management posted earnings per share of $1.19 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 15.1%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Waste Management will report full year earnings of $3.83 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.70 to $3.99. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $4.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.98 to $4.50. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Waste Management.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.07. Waste Management had a return on equity of 25.84% and a net margin of 10.66%. The company had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.50 billion.

WM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Waste Management from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. CIBC downgraded Waste Management from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $117.00 price target on shares of Waste Management in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Raymond James raised their price target on Waste Management from $110.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on Waste Management from $110.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.38.

NYSE WM traded up $2.12 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $115.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,355,360. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $47.80 billion, a PE ratio of 27.00, a P/E/G ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $111.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.20. Waste Management has a fifty-two week low of $85.34 and a fifty-two week high of $126.79.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 18th. Investors of record on Friday, September 4th will be given a dividend of $0.545 per share. This represents a $2.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 3rd. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.55%.

In related news, Director John C. Pope sold 315 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.87, for a total transaction of $33,664.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 54,269 shares in the company, valued at $5,799,728.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WM. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 81.0% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,452,786 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $567,308,000 after acquiring an additional 2,440,555 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 8.9% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,403,171 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $407,558,000 after acquiring an additional 358,063 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 13.1% in the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 4,184,643 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $387,330,000 after acquiring an additional 485,860 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 85.8% in the second quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 3,891,724 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $412,172,000 after acquiring an additional 1,797,429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the first quarter worth approximately $27,510,000. 71.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It provides collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

