Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) to Post -$0.48 EPS

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.48) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Kohl’s’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.65) and the highest is ($0.30). Kohl’s posted earnings of $0.74 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 164.9%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kohl’s will report full-year earnings of ($3.35) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.76) to ($2.79). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $2.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.40 to $3.45. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Kohl’s.
Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.58. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.07 billion. Kohl’s had a negative net margin of 0.61% and a negative return on equity of 2.15%. The firm’s revenue was down 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.55 earnings per share.
KSS stock traded up $1.22 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $22.55. The stock had a trading volume of 89,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,655,471. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a PE ratio of -30.47 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.78. Kohl’s has a fifty-two week low of $10.89 and a fifty-two week high of $59.28.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KSS. Tsfg LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kohl’s during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in Kohl’s by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 34,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 3,490 shares in the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new position in shares of Kohl’s in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 337.5% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 2,025 shares during the period. Finally, Rampart Investment Management Company LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 142.9% in the second quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC now owns 3,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 2,028 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.34% of the company’s stock.
Kohl’s Company Profile
Kohl's Corporation operates as an omni-channel retailer in the United States. Its stores and Website offer apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products. As of February 3, 2018, it operated 1,158 department stores; a Website Kohls.com; and 12 FILA outlets, and 4 Off-Aisle clearance centers.
Featured Story: What is the NASDAQ Stock Market?
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kohl’s (KSS)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Kohl's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kohl's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.