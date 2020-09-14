Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) to Post -$0.48 EPS

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.48) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Kohl’s’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.65) and the highest is ($0.30). Kohl’s posted earnings of $0.74 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 164.9%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kohl’s will report full-year earnings of ($3.35) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.76) to ($2.79). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $2.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.40 to $3.45. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Kohl’s.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.58. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.07 billion. Kohl’s had a negative net margin of 0.61% and a negative return on equity of 2.15%. The firm’s revenue was down 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.55 earnings per share.

KSS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Kohl’s from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Kohl’s from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $20.00 to $14.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. BofA Securities upgraded shares of Kohl’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Kohl’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.35.

KSS stock traded up $1.22 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $22.55. The stock had a trading volume of 89,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,655,471. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a PE ratio of -30.47 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.78. Kohl’s has a fifty-two week low of $10.89 and a fifty-two week high of $59.28.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KSS. Tsfg LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kohl’s during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in Kohl’s by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 34,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 3,490 shares in the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new position in shares of Kohl’s in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 337.5% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 2,025 shares during the period. Finally, Rampart Investment Management Company LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 142.9% in the second quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC now owns 3,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 2,028 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.34% of the company’s stock.

Kohl’s Company Profile

Kohl's Corporation operates as an omni-channel retailer in the United States. Its stores and Website offer apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products. As of February 3, 2018, it operated 1,158 department stores; a Website Kohls.com; and 12 FILA outlets, and 4 Off-Aisle clearance centers.

