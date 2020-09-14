Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Earthstone Energy Inc (NYSE:ESTE) to Post $0.12 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Earthstone Energy Inc (NYSE:ESTE) will post $0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Earthstone Energy’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.05 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.25. Earthstone Energy reported earnings of $0.18 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 33.3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Earthstone Energy will report full-year earnings of $0.38 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.27 to $0.48. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.01 to $0.41. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Earthstone Energy.

Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.12. Earthstone Energy had a return on equity of 5.99% and a net margin of 5.51%. The firm had revenue of $21.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.90 million.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Earthstone Energy from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Imperial Capital boosted their target price on Earthstone Energy from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. SunTrust Banks restated a “positive” rating on shares of Earthstone Energy in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Northland Securities started coverage on Earthstone Energy in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.50 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Earthstone Energy from $3.00 to $3.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.64.

Shares of ESTE stock opened at $2.53 on Wednesday. Earthstone Energy has a 1-year low of $1.44 and a 1-year high of $7.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The company has a market cap of $164.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 2.60.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Earthstone Energy by 39.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,050 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 3,723 shares during the period. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Earthstone Energy by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 86,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 7,100 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Earthstone Energy by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 55,998 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 8,408 shares during the period. Heritage Investors Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Earthstone Energy by 76.0% in the 1st quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 25,295 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 10,925 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Earthstone Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. 23.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Earthstone Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the development and operation of oil and gas properties in the United States. Its asset portfolio includes the Midland Basin of west Texas and the Eagle Ford trend of south Texas. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 93 gross Eagle Ford wells; and 13 gross Austin Chalk wells, as well as had 98,847 thousand barrels of oil equivalent (MBOE) of total proved reserves comprised 23,646 MBOE of proved developed reserves and 75,201 MBOE of proved undeveloped reserves.

