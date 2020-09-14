Zacks: Analysts Expect United Natural Foods Inc (NYSE:UNFI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $6.60 Billion

Equities research analysts predict that United Natural Foods Inc (NYSE:UNFI) will announce sales of $6.60 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for United Natural Foods’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $6.40 billion to $6.87 billion. United Natural Foods posted sales of $6.41 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 6th.

On average, analysts expect that United Natural Foods will report full-year sales of $25.43 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $25.22 billion to $25.69 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $26.48 billion, with estimates ranging from $25.30 billion to $27.26 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for United Natural Foods.

UNFI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of United Natural Foods from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. MKM Partners initiated coverage on shares of United Natural Foods in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on shares of United Natural Foods from $7.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of United Natural Foods from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on shares of United Natural Foods in a report on Thursday, July 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.17.

UNFI traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $17.04. The stock had a trading volume of 1,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,663,816. The firm has a market cap of $910.43 million, a PE ratio of -2.92 and a beta of 1.43. United Natural Foods has a 12 month low of $5.00 and a 12 month high of $23.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.14.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of United Natural Foods by 35.3% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of United Natural Foods by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of United Natural Foods by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 21,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of United Natural Foods by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 37,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,000 after buying an additional 1,156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of United Natural Foods by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 119,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,176,000 after buying an additional 1,277 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

United Natural Foods Company Profile

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, and specialty foods and non-food products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three divisions: Wholesale, Retail, and Manufacturing and Branded Products. The Wholesale division offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, nutritional supplements and sports nutrition, bulk and foodservice products, and personal care products.

