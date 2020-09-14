Zacks: Analysts Expect NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL) to Post $0.05 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL) will report $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for NGL Energy Partners’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.04 and the highest is $0.05. NGL Energy Partners posted earnings of $0.93 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 94.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NGL Energy Partners will report full year earnings of ($0.35) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.25) to $0.89. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for NGL Energy Partners.

NGL Energy Partners (NYSE:NGL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.40). NGL Energy Partners had a positive return on equity of 6.34% and a negative net margin of 5.53%. The business had revenue of $844.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.96) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 54.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

NGL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on NGL Energy Partners from $5.00 to $4.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. ValuEngine upgraded NGL Energy Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of NGL Energy Partners from $2.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of NGL Energy Partners from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NGL Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.75.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NGL Energy Partners by 167.1% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 295,547 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,153,000 after purchasing an additional 184,877 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of NGL Energy Partners by 9.8% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 458,989 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,652,000 after purchasing an additional 40,789 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC raised its stake in NGL Energy Partners by 208.8% in the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 11,967 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 8,092 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in NGL Energy Partners by 245.0% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 71,348 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 50,667 shares during the period. Finally, Strategy Asset Managers LLC grew its stake in NGL Energy Partners by 50.0% during the second quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. 48.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NGL Energy Partners stock opened at $3.52 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $453.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.86 and a beta of 2.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.32 and a 200-day moving average of $4.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.88. NGL Energy Partners has a one year low of $1.15 and a one year high of $15.05.

NGL Energy Partners

NGL Energy Partners LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the crude oil logistics, water solutions, liquids, retail propane, and refined products and renewables businesses. The Crude Oil Logistics segment purchases crude oil from producers and transports it to refineries for resale at pipeline injection stations, storage terminals, barge loading facilities, rail facilities, refineries, and other trade hubs; and provides storage, terminaling, trucking, marine, and pipeline transportation services.

